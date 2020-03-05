Remembering the life and legacy of well-known coach after sudden death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “This is not real.”

It was the first thought Adrian Maloney, Jr., and many others had when they heard about the sudden death of Ryan Hujing.

Hujing was a well known basketball coach, in college, high school, and the youth level. He worked for Mid America Youth Basketball. He died Monday, March 2.

“His wrists got swollen, then knees got swollen, he couldn’t move off the couch,” said Maloney.

Hujing was dealing with strep, and it took a turn for the worse.

“Long story short, (his wife) called 911 and probably within a minute of their call he was done.”

Hujing was only 37 years old. He was a husband, dad, coach, referee, and caring to everyone he met.

“He actually cares about you, cares about your life, cares about what is going on,” said Maloney.

Adrian Maloney Jr. played for Hujing back in his senior year of high school.

“He coached with a lot of passion. He coached freely. Everybody wanted to play for him and everybody wanted to be around him and learn from him,” he said.

Their bond lasted well beyond Maloney’s high school career. Maloney says his impact went beyond the court.

“He challenges you in every aspect of your life, challenges you to get better, challenges you to be a better family man, challenges you to think about your future, and others around you.”

Outside of a winning record, Hujing is being remembered for how he touched the lives others.

“He’s loved everyone he encountered. So, our focus needs to be to just love everyone, life is short,” he said.

