Significant drops in transport and travel due to coronavirus drove American exports in 2020 down 15.7% to their lowest levels since 2010, according to Commerce Department data released Feb. 5, 2021. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $678.7 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, China reestablished its standing as the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2019 behind Mexico and Canada.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest exports from Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Commodities are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2020 from Kansas.

The U.S. in 2020 shipped $1.4 trillion in goods internationally, a -13% decline from 2019 but 12% higher since 2010. Keep reading to find out what some of the biggest exports from Kansas were in 2020.

#30. Tanning & dye ext etc; dye, paint, putty etc; inks

– Exports: $29.5 million (0.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($6.8 million), Canada ($5.6 million), United Kingdom ($3.4 million)

– Imports: $14.5 million (0.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($4.3 million), Canada ($3.3 million), Taiwan ($1.5 million)

– Trade balance: $15.0 million trade surplus

#29. Soap etc; waxes, polish etc; candles; dental preps

– Exports: $35.1 million (0.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($13.7 million), Mexico ($10.2 million), China ($1.7 million)

– Imports: $26.9 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($10.2 million), India ($4.0 million), Canada ($3.2 million)

– Trade balance: $8.2 million trade surplus

#28. Products of animal origin, nesoi

– Exports: $36.5 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($16.0 million), Vietnam ($9.3 million), Hong Kong ($3.9 million)

– Imports: $51.0 million (0.5% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Brazil ($20.3 million), Paraguay ($9.2 million), Canada ($7.2 million)

– Trade balance: $14.5 million trade deficit

#27. Toys, games & sport equipment; parts & accessories

– Exports: $37.2 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($8.9 million), United Kingdom ($8.0 million), Mexico ($6.1 million)

– Imports: $182.0 million (1.7% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($120.4 million), Netherlands ($17.7 million), Thailand ($6.8 million)

– Trade balance: $144.8 million trade deficit

#26. Prep cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares

– Exports: $39.3 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($29.4 million), Mexico ($7.6 million), Burkina Faso ($657,738)

– Imports: $10.7 million (0.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($10.2 million), Germany ($355,402), Vietnam ($75,257)

– Trade balance: $28.7 million trade surplus

#25. Milling products; malt; starch; inulin; wht gluten

– Exports: $50.4 million (0.5% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($43.0 million), Canada ($5.6 million), Trinidad and Tobago ($1.0 million)

– Imports: $167.2 million (1.6% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Australia ($148.6 million), Canada ($6.6 million), China ($3.5 million)

– Trade balance: $116.8 million trade deficit

#24. Miscellaneous edible preparations

– Exports: $51.5 million (0.5% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($34.9 million), Mexico ($4.8 million), Japan ($3.5 million)

– Imports: $12.9 million (0.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($11.9 million), Denmark ($414,661), Taiwan ($144,480)

– Trade balance: $38.6 million trade surplus

#23. Mineral fuel, oil etc.; bitumin subst; mineral wax

– Exports: $62.6 million (0.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($32.0 million), Mexico ($23.6 million), China ($1.5 million)

– Imports: $28.6 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($25.5 million), Korea, South ($1.1 million), Taiwan ($830,537)

– Trade balance: $34.0 million trade surplus

#22. Organic chemicals

– Exports: $83.1 million (0.8% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($21.4 million), Canada ($11.0 million), Japan ($8.0 million)

– Imports: $219.1 million (2.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Germany ($58.5 million), China ($40.5 million), Sweden ($22.8 million)

– Trade balance: $135.9 million trade deficit

#21. Animal or vegetable fats, oils etc. & waxes

– Exports: $86.7 million (0.8% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($78.9 million), Canada ($4.3 million), China ($1.2 million)

– Imports: $27.7 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Germany ($10.8 million), Canada ($10.4 million), Iceland ($5.1 million)

– Trade balance: $59.1 million trade surplus

#20. Raw hides and skins (no furskins) and leather

– Exports: $97.9 million (0.9% of exports)

— Countries export most to: China ($61.2 million), Vietnam ($13.1 million), Korea, South ($9.4 million)

– Imports: $4.3 million (0.0% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Turkey ($3.1 million), Mexico ($1.2 million), Germany ($4,952)

– Trade balance: $93.6 million trade surplus

#19. Beverages, spirits and vinegar

– Exports: $99.1 million (1.0% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Korea, South ($48.1 million), Canada ($27.7 million), Philippines ($10.0 million)

– Imports: $23.3 million (0.2% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($4.7 million), Italy ($3.3 million), United Kingdom ($3.3 million)

– Trade balance: $75.8 million trade surplus

#18. Aluminum and articles thereof

– Exports: $112.0 million (1.1% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Japan ($30.7 million), Canada ($13.7 million), Malaysia ($10.2 million)

– Imports: $107.5 million (1.0% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Bahrain ($84.8 million), China ($9.8 million), Canada ($6.4 million)

– Trade balance: $4.5 million trade surplus

#17. Dairy prods; birds eggs; honey; ed animal pr nesoi

– Exports: $124.4 million (1.2% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Malaysia ($41.3 million), Mexico ($39.5 million), Philippines ($13.0 million)

– Imports: $4.6 million (0.0% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Brazil ($3.4 million), Canada ($707,818), Ukraine ($470,850)

– Trade balance: $119.8 million trade surplus

#16. Miscellaneous chemical products

– Exports: $132.2 million (1.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: United Kingdom ($36.1 million), Canada ($15.1 million), Mexico ($13.9 million)

– Imports: $46.6 million (0.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: United Kingdom ($14.0 million), China ($9.0 million), Canada ($7.2 million)

– Trade balance: $85.6 million trade surplus

#15. Articles of iron or steel

– Exports: $142.2 million (1.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($46.5 million), Mexico ($45.0 million), Russia ($5.4 million)

– Imports: $283.5 million (2.7% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($120.0 million), India ($32.0 million), Germany ($25.8 million)

– Trade balance: $141.3 million trade deficit

#14. Rubber and articles thereof

– Exports: $159.2 million (1.5% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($87.7 million), Ghana ($10.6 million), Russia ($9.5 million)

– Imports: $149.7 million (1.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Mexico ($50.4 million), China ($27.8 million), Canada ($15.4 million)

– Trade balance: $9.4 million trade surplus

#13. Plastics and articles thereof

– Exports: $177.3 million (1.7% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($57.3 million), Canada ($57.2 million), Japan ($11.4 million)

– Imports: $260.1 million (2.5% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($103.8 million), Canada ($87.0 million), Mexico ($14.0 million)

– Trade balance: $82.8 million trade deficit

#12. Pharmaceutical products

– Exports: $222.2 million (2.1% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Austria ($78.2 million), Germany ($30.9 million), Canada ($14.4 million)

– Imports: $135.6 million (1.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Germany ($55.5 million), United Kingdom ($25.1 million), Canada ($14.4 million)

– Trade balance: $86.6 million trade surplus

#11. Inorg chem; prec & rare-earth met & radioact compd

– Exports: $232.4 million (2.2% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($90.9 million), Germany ($34.4 million), Canada ($32.0 million)

– Imports: $35.4 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($8.3 million), Trinidad and Tobago ($6.1 million), Vietnam ($5.7 million)

– Trade balance: $196.9 million trade surplus

#10. Food industry residues & waste; prep animal feed

– Exports: $268.2 million (2.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($69.6 million), Vietnam ($26.7 million), Netherlands ($25.7 million)

– Imports: $28.0 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($18.9 million), New Zealand ($6.4 million), Germany ($945,090)

– Trade balance: $240.2 million trade surplus

#9. Optic, photo etc, medic or surgical instrments etc

– Exports: $310.8 million (3.0% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($48.4 million), Germany ($39.8 million), China ($22.1 million)

– Imports: $464.8 million (4.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Taiwan ($141.9 million), China ($111.2 million), Canada ($40.4 million)

– Trade balance: $154.0 million trade deficit

#8. Vehicles, except railway or tramway, and parts etc

– Exports: $341.7 million (3.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($231.7 million), Mexico ($42.7 million), Israel ($14.3 million)

– Imports: $351.8 million (3.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Japan ($143.7 million), China ($82.5 million), Canada ($51.7 million)

– Trade balance: $10.1 million trade deficit

#7. Special classification provisions, nesoi

– Exports: $371.7 million (3.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Haiti ($54.9 million), China ($48.8 million), Japan ($32.6 million)

– Imports: $1.2 billion (11.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Singapore ($205.4 million), Canada ($161.4 million), United Kingdom ($146.2 million)

– Trade balance: $816.8 million trade deficit

#6. Oil seeds etc.; misc grain, seed, fruit, plant etc

– Exports: $634.1 million (6.1% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($368.0 million), Taiwan ($60.3 million), China ($54.0 million)

– Imports: $6.0 million (0.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($4.6 million), United Kingdom ($1.4 million), Italy ($32,603)

– Trade balance: $628.1 million trade surplus

#5. Electric machinery etc; sound equip; tv equip; pts

– Exports: $851.4 million (8.2% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($168.7 million), United Kingdom ($100.5 million), Germany ($71.8 million)

– Imports: $1.5 billion (14.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Taiwan ($649.0 million), China ($178.2 million), Mexico ($151.1 million)

– Trade balance: $627.6 million trade deficit

#4. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts

– Exports: $926.1 million (8.9% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($272.7 million), Australia ($95.6 million), Mexico ($63.0 million)

– Imports: $2.3 billion (21.5% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Germany ($455.2 million), China ($383.6 million), Japan ($372.7 million)

– Trade balance: $1.3 billion trade deficit

#3. Cereals

– Exports: $984.8 million (9.5% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($651.5 million), China ($153.4 million), Brazil ($93.9 million)

– Imports: $4.7 million (0.0% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($4.6 million), Peru ($86,275), Pakistan ($20,950)

– Trade balance: $980.1 million trade surplus

#2. Meat and edible meat offal

– Exports: $1.6 billion (15.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Japan ($643.4 million), Korea, South ($269.8 million), Mexico ($215.5 million)

– Imports: $30.9 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: New Zealand ($12.9 million), Australia ($10.6 million), Canada ($7.5 million)

– Trade balance: $1.6 billion trade surplus

#1. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof

– Exports: $1.7 billion (16.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Singapore ($189.3 million), Canada ($181.6 million), United Kingdom ($138.1 million)

– Imports: $586.5 million (5.6% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($250.8 million), Mexico ($131.3 million), United Kingdom ($43.5 million)

– Trade balance: $1.1 billion trade surplus