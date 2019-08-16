Bike group enjoys old Clapp golf course

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Quiet and good for riding. That’s how a bike group in Wichita describes the old Clapp golf course.

Now that Clapp is a public park, Bike Walk Wichita is encouraging people to use the space to ride bikes.

A newer group within that organization, called the Southside Spokes, hosted a ride event last weekend.

They say about 15 people showed up and enjoyed miles of peaceful riding.

“It is beautiful and it is so open,” said Angie Courtney, member, Bike Walk Wichita. “We usually do 3-4 laps around the whole park. If you do one lap around the whole space you are anywhere from 4-5 miles. If you go three times you can get 10 miles in.” The group plans to meet at least once a week to ride the course.