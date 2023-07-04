WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Fuller Center Bike Adventure is a 10-week bike ride with the goal of raising money for communities in need across the country. The group will stop for nine build days along their journey, which includes a tornado-rebuilding project in Kentucky.

Many riders have joined for the ride. However, they say that after meeting the families they have helped, the mission has become more important.

“I needed a roof on my home before I left. I was blessed that all I had to do was call a roofer, pay him the money, and he came to put the roof on, to feel that anxiety that I had for a few days, to have that for a year or two when there’s no resource to help you, I can’t imagine that,” said rider Rossie Bullock.

The group is able to donate over 93% of the raised funds. This is made possible by keeping their travel costs to a bare minimum. They stay in local churches along their route and are often provided with free meals.

“Every dollar that we do not have to spend, if a church puts us up, that saves hundreds of dollars if we have meals provided for us, that saves us hundreds of dollars. So every dollar that we don’t spend goes to a family,” said Neil Mullikin, coordinator of the Fuller Center.

The group of riders has made their way from California and will stay the night at a local church before heading to their next building site in Joplin, Missouri. The trip ends on August 6 in North Carolina. More details on how to get involved can be found here.