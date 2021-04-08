Bill to drop concealed carry age clears Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposal to lower the legal age in Kansas to carry concealed firearms from 21 to 18 has won final approval in the Legislature.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the bill on a 30-8 vote Thursday, and the GOP-controlled House passed it hours later on an 80-43 vote. The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

People as young as 18 already can carry firearms in the open in Kansas. The bill approved by legislators would require 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds to obtain a license to carry concealed, though older gun owners do not have to get one.