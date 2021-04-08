Bill to drop concealed carry age clears Kansas Legislature

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposal to lower the legal age in Kansas to carry concealed firearms from 21 to 18 has won final approval in the Legislature.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the bill on a 30-8 vote Thursday, and the GOP-controlled House passed it hours later on an 80-43 vote. The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

People as young as 18 already can carry firearms in the open in Kansas. The bill approved by legislators would require 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds to obtain a license to carry concealed, though older gun owners do not have to get one.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories