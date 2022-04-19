WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been one year since a Kansan became the first person in the nation to receive a myoelectric arm. Sondra Stieber’s arm was amputated in 2018 after blood clots, caused by a broken collarbone, cut off circulation in her left arm.

Last year, Stieber left to go to New York to pick up the custom arm. After several surgeries, research, and a community raising thousands of dollars, she became a perfect candidate for a prosthetic that has never been seen before.

“Looking back, I could barely open and close it or turn my wrist, let alone consistently pick up things and put them down and hold on to things,” said Stieber. “You don’t realize that sustaining the grip is a task.”

The prosthetic is controlled by her mind and through the nerves from the left side of her body.

Since receiving the arm, she’s doing things she and doctors thought she’d never be able to do.

“I used to doubt myself and think I will never be able to tie my shoes and stuff like that, but now, I just think, whatever my next goal is, I am going to achieve it because so far nothing has been unattainable,” said Stieber. “Everything I’ve tried, all the goals I’ve set, they are coming through and it’s only been a year.”

Stieber can tie her shoes, type on a computer, do laundry, and she continues improving every day.

Stieber said she has sent the prosthetic back to New York several times because she’s doing skills doctors never believed she would be able to do.

“They’re all talking and saying ‘oh, she’s doing this, now let’s make this fix, and this is happening with the handle, let’s change that,’” she said.

She said that she even played pickleball with it and was able to catch a ball.

“Everybody, including myself, was shocked, and I called my doctor to tell him, and he’s like, ‘that can’t really happen but it’s so cool,’ we’re not programmed for ball catching,” she said.

While the bionic arm has changed her life, she said her progress isn’t just for herself.

“I mean, the technology in upper limb prosthetics is not good, they literally give you an ugly metal hook,” she said.

Stieber is a retired Haysville science teacher, and when she got back from New York, she said that maybe the arm would allow her to go back to teaching. While it’s not in a classroom, she’s doing just that.

She is going around the state, talking to schools, organizations and anyone she can find so she will get the word out.

“What I’m teaching about now is this amazing opportunity that isn’t anywhere else in the country,” she said. “Outside of New York and Wichita, there are no other therapists who know how to do this, no universities working on programs exactly like this, so without me getting the word out there, It wouldn’t go anywhere.”

Stieber said she’s hopeful this will bring new options for amputees.

“I think the setbacks that I have will save the next person, and they’ll get to progress even further,” she said.

Her goal is to learn the piano next, even though she couldn’t play before her left arm was amputated.

“I am even curious, like what the heck am I going to do next?”

Stieber plans to keep spreading the word about how there are jobs in robotics and opportunities for amputees.

She’s earned grant money to hold a free science summer camp for kids. It’s for kids in Kindergarten through sixth grade for four weeks.

June 6th through June 30th, Monday through Thursday, she will have a team that picks up the kids and takes them to Riverside Christian Church. There will be reading and math tutoring and science instruction. In the second week, kids will learn how to build robotic arms. The last week kids will learn how to build rockets and the fire department will be there for the final day to set them off.

She said she wants kids to feel encouraged to go into robotics. She also said she’s eager to find the next person who qualifies for the arm so she can help them through it.