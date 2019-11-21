Birds of prey visit Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – An ancient hunting method that is over 3,000 years old has brought people from around the world and into Kansas.

Over 250 trained birds of prey and their partners are in Great Bend for a week filled with workshops, vendors, and hunting.

“They fly up sometimes 2,000 feet in the air where they’re just a little dot in the sky, and then, they turn into a missile falling down from the sky,” said local falconer Ryan Vanzant. “The human’s job is to flesh the ducks and the bird turns into that missile and comes down and knocks them off balance and catches them.”

These hunters brought their falcons, hawks, and eagles from out of state.

“It’s a lot different terrain than I’m used to,” said North Carolina falconer Dani Brown. “I’m normally hunting squirrels in the woods, so coming out here and seeing the streams and the fields, it’s very open and a lot different, so it’s a little bit of a challenge that way, but it’s also been a lot of fun.”

Some even coming from outside the United States.

“The reason I came here is because we can’t do it in Australia, so that’s why I come to America because it’s one of the biggest falconry organizations in the world,” said Australian falconer Peter Nolan.

The public can come to visit these birds, which are located just across the road from the Best Western, and they will be here until Nov. 24.

