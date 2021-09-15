Bishop Carroll students and parents protest masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, a group of students and parents gathered outside Bishop Carroll Catholic High School to protest the high school’s mask mandate.

Protesters believe everyone should have the right to decide if they want to wear a mask or not.

“We are not here to bring division. We are here to simply say that we want to have a choice in this,” said Marilee Drouhard, parent.

KSN News reached out to the school, and the president said no comment.

The mask mandate went into effect on Friday because of a rise in COVID cases.

Other school districts, including Andover, Derby, Goddard, Maize, Mulvane, Wellington, and Wichita, have implemented masking because of a rise in coronavirus cases.