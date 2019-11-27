Black Friday: Hours, ads and apps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/WDTN) – To help you make your Black Friday plans, here’s a look at the schedules released by major retailers. Click the store name to see ads.

Bed Bath & Beyond Open Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to midnight. Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Buy Sales have started online. Store hours Thursday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Big Lots Open 7 a.m. – midnight on Thanksgiving, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday.

Cabela’s Specials start Wednesday. Thursday hours are 8 a.m. – 6 pm. Black Friday 6-hour sale begins Friday at 5 a.m.

CVS Pharmacy Regular hours. Pharmacy will be open fewer hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Some sales have started online. Store hours Thursday 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dillard’s Closed Thursday. Towne East store open Friday 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. Towne West store open Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dillons Stores Closing at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Pharmacies closed Thanksgiving Day. Normal business hours Friday.

Dollar General Open Thursday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby Closed Thursday. Open Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

JCPenney Wichita stores will open from 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 10 p.m. Friday. The Salina store will be open from 2 p.m. – midnight Thursday and from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday.

Kohl’s Online sales have started. Stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday and stay open until midnight Friday night.

Michaels Open Thursday 5 p.m. – midnight, Friday 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Target Sales have started online. Store hours 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday.

Ulta Online sales start at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Stores open Thursday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Von Maur Some sales have started. Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open Friday 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Walgreens Online sales have started. Most stores will be open regular hours Thursday and Friday.

Walmart Sale begins online at 9 p.m.Wednesday, and in stores at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

BLACK FRIDAY APPS

Flipp This app lets you search flyer deals and coupons by item, brand or category to quickly find deals in your area.

Price Cruncher This price comparison app allows you to save your favorite items and compare prices.

Rakuten Ebates is now Rakuten. It is a cashback website is offering shoppers “double cash back” at participating retailers for a limited time.

Santa’s Bag The Santa’s Bag app allows you to budget presents for everyone on your Christmas list.

ShopSavvy Find deals from popular stores. Use your phone to scan the barcode of any item and compare prices.

Shopular The app will notify you of coupons and other deals. Users can also communicate with each other and share saving tips.

Swagbucks Get cash back while you shop online at more than 1,500 retailers, including big names like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

The Coupons App Find deals, coupons and online promo codes from over 100,000 retailers and get notified when more deals become available.

