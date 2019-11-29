BLACK FRIDAY: Shoppers kick off holiday shopping season

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Thanksgiving is not spent inside a home for Eric Barajas and his friends. They prefer camping outside to be first in line for Black Friday.

“It’s pretty exciting! Normally a tradition for us too. It’s been cold but I mean hey, we are persistent,” said Barajas.

It is more than waiting for deals, for these friends, it’s a bonding experience. “We are just such a close knit team and every year, it just feels so good to see these guys and it’s fun to be out here,” said Pierre Mabry.

They were not the only ones waiting for doors to open. Hundreds flooded Best Buy as soon as their doors opened at 5 o’clock Thanksgiving night.

Some people were eyeing certain gifts. “We have a college student who needed a new TV for Christmas,” said Amanda Lambert.



Others just wanted to experience the madness. Jeff Carlstedt said, “We were sitting around sleeping off a little turkey and we thought we would come over and see the 8K TV here to our right. Looking at the line we are glad we are not buying anything today”. Jason Carlstedt added, “We have no reason to be other than to people watch.”



Black Friday hours might be blending into Thanksgiving. However, that is how some shoppers like it. “The best part on coming out today was not seeing everybody in line and there isn’t a lot of people,” said Stephen Petz.

“Otherwise Friday you’re not getting all the deals. You’re not getting everything you need to get. Me being a stay-at-home mom this is the best way for us to afford Christmas,” said Lambert.

