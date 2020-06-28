Black K-State alumni share thoughts and experiences after student’s tweet mocking George Floyd

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Outrage continues to pour in from people in the K-State community, after a student made a tweet mocking the death of George Floyd.

KSN is choosing not to focus on the tweet, but it has sparked frustration and hurt, especially for the Black K-State Community.

“Unfortunately, seeing that was just a dirty reminder of something from my past,” said Leronica Gigger, K-State Alumna, Class of 2007.

For seven years, Gigger called Manhattan home but she says as a Black student, she faced struggles she wished she didn’t.

“It’s not just K-State, it is the City of Manhattan, it is the area that has this thinking that is enforced very covertly, and we are just now being able to see it on a large scale.”

Lakeisha Jackson is also proud to be a Wildcat. However, she says there were days, one football game in particular, where she felt she was singled out based on her race.

“They were white, and it felt like they chose me out of the group to try to move out of the way. So, I wouldn’t move and I kind of fought them off but nobody helped me. I felt like I was alone,” she said.

As Black alumni, they are hoping this situation can lead to change for future generations.

“Talk to their friends, talk to their family. Make sure that this stuff doesn’t go on in their own household and being passed down generation to generation and continuing on,” said Jackon.

Gigger wants to create an environment of true equality for the Black community.

“We don’t wanna just be used for our talents when it’s beneficial to the school or to the city or even to this country. We want to be recognized all the time.”

The university says it launched an investigation and is exploring its options. K-State President Richard Myers reacted Saturday, June 27, with this statement saying that racist statements, no matter where they’re stated are against the university’s values and against his own personal values.

"We know this is not what we want to stand for; our expectation is that we will help build the world up, not tear it down."



Read the full message from President Myers on racism at https://t.co/QuUia9q5tZ. pic.twitter.com/BudnVyP5HF — K-State (@KState) June 27, 2020

