BlackBerry’s classic phone stops working today

Blackberry’s classic phone will stop working today. The company will stop supporting its classic devices running Blackberry 10 or earlier software.

This means all of its older devices running on Android software will no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the web or make calls, even to 911.

Blackberry launched the last version of its operating system in 2013. Blackberry’s phones were once seen as leading-edge technology in the late 1990s and early 2000s becoming a status symbol for people on Wall Street and even President Obama.