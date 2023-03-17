The 48th annual Blarney Breakfast benefiting Rainbows United was held Friday, March 17, at Old Chicago on east Kellogg. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven hundred meals were served at the 48th annual Blarney Breakfast benefiting Rainbows United in Wichita.

The breakfast was served Friday morning at Old Chicago on east Kellogg. The event was back inside for the first time in three years.

“We are very excited this year to be back inside the restaurant. We did the drive-thru for the last three years, and we decided because now we know how to do it, we will do the drive-thru and do dine-in,” Michelle Eastman, VP of marketing for Rainbows United, said.

Proceeds from the event benefit Rainbows’ Family Support Services and Camp Woodchuck. The camp is a summer recreational and leisure day program for school-age youth and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

One attendee told KSN News it was her sixth breakfast and explained why it was important for her to attend.

“Seeing all of our friends. We are like one big group of people that come together for Rainbows United and for the kids. We just know that they make a difference, and without us, I would hate to think that they wouldn’t have any fun or special clothes. They just need us,” Debbie King said.

Old Chicago brought in staff and volunteers to help serve and cook all the food.