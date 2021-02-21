Blood donations get a boost from Maize teen

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – After more than 50 times getting blood, Maize teen Hannah Soderstrom is giving back.

“So I think this is number nine for me (and mom) organizing a blood drive. It’s just way too important to not do this.”

At the age of 13, Soderstrom was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia. After many treatments, she now continues to organize blood donation drives for the Red Cross.

“And at the time, I really didn’t know what it was or what I would have to go through,” said Soderstrom. “I had lost a lot of blood from fighting cancer cells, and it wasn’t just me. A lot of childhood cancer survivors in general, they have to receive platelets and blood transfusions.”

So Hannah continues her passion by organizing blood drives for the Red Cross in Wichita.

There was a good turnout at her latest drive just before Valentine’s Day.

“My passion is just to share my story to share why it’s important to donate,” said Soderstrom. “A lot of people don’t donate blood because they don’t have a reason to donate or they don’t want to donate because they don’t like needles.”

Hannah is not fond of needles herself but says the donations are saving lives so it gives her motivation. It also gives her hope that others will be motivated as well.

“Then please, come donate blood. This is so important and the blood banks are so low and we absolutely need donations right now,” said Hannah.

After nine blood drives Hannah says there will be more.

“I know. It’s just so important,” said Hannah.