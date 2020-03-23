Blood donations needed despite coronavirus cancellations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large contributor to American Red Cross blood donations comes from high school and college campus blood drives.

With schools and universities across Kansas closed, the Red Cross reported a dip in donations.

Friday afternoon at the Red Cross’s downtown Wichita location, dozens of donors came through the doors.

“People still have emergency surgeries. Unfortunately, there are still car accidents or other emergency needs or we have people who are receiving treatments related to cancer. All of those treatments and all of that care for them is dependent on blood donations,” regional donor services executive Michelle Jantz said.

The surgeon general, the CDC, and Kansas governor Laura Kelly have all made a plea for blood donations over the past week.

One of the donors on Friday was Wichita Fire Department Captain Chris Fleming and his family.

“We see the need and we feel blessed in our careers that we’re able to, when somebody calls 911, we’re able to use our skills and go make their situation a little bit better. This is the way to do that when we’re not on duty,” Fleming said.

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in Kansas:

3/23/2020 Manhattan Community Manhattan 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/23/2020 Hesston Community Hesston 11:30am 6:00pm 3/23/2020 Garden City Community Garden City 1:00pm 7:00pm 3/23/2020 Ellis Community Ellis 1:00pm 6:00pm 3/23/2020 Towanda Community Towanda 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/24/2020 Garden City Community Garden City 8:00am 1:00pm 3/24/2020 El Dorado Community El Dorado 11:15am 5:30pm 3/24/2020 Manhattan Community Manhattan 7:30am 1:00pm 3/25/2020 Syracuse Community Syracuse 11:00am 4:00pm 3/25/2020 Clay Center Community & High School Clay Center 8:30am 2:30pm 3/25/2020 Dodge City Community Dodge City 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/25/2020 Scandia Community Scandia 11:30am 6:30pm 3/26/2020 Dodge City Community Dodge City 7:45am 1:30pm 3/26/2020 Lawrence Community Lawrence 11:00am 6:00pm 3/26/2020 Elkhart Community Elkhart 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/26/2020 Weir Community Weir 12:30pm 6:30pm 3/26/2020 Pratt Community Pratt 11:30am 5:30pm 3/27/2020 Great Bend Community Great Bend 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/27/2020 Logan Community Logan 9:00am 3:00pm 3/27/2020 Valley Center Community Valley Center 1:00pm 6:00pm 3/27/2020 Sylvan Grove Community Sylvan Grove 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/27/2020 Haven Community Haven 11:00am 5:00pm 3/27/2020 Burrton Community Burrton 9:30am 3:30pm 3/27/2020 Buhler Community Buhler 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/27/2020 Little River Community Little River 8:15am 2:00pm 3/30/2020 Pittsburg Community Pittsburg 1:00pm 6:30pm 3/30/2020 Jetmore Community Jetmore 12:00pm 4:00pm 3/30/2020 Lindsborg Community Lindsborg 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/30/2020 Dennis Community Dennis 10:30am 6:00pm 3/30/2020 Hutchinson Community Hutchinson 12:00pm 6:00pm 3/31/2020 Cuba Community Cuba 11:30am 6:30pm 3/31/2020 Hutchinson Community Hutchinson 11:00am 6:00pm 3/31/2020 Dennis Community Dennis 10:30am 6:00pm 3/31/2020 Spearville Community Spearville 2:00pm 6:00pm 3/31/2020 Pittsburg Community Pittsburg 8:30am 2:00pm 4/1/2020 Tribune Community Tribune 12:00pm 4:00pm 4/1/2020 Hutchinson Community Hutchinson 7:00am 1:00pm 4/1/2020 Salina Community Salina 10:00am 4:00pm 4/2/2020 Caney Community Caney 12:00pm 6:00pm 4/2/2020 Leoti Community Leoti 9:00am 1:30pm 4/2/2020 WaKeeney Community Wakeeney 12:00pm 6:00pm 4/3/2020 Lucas Community Lucas 9:30am 3:30pm 4/3/2020 Glasco Community Glasco 12:00pm 6:00pm 4/3/2020 Hutchinson Community Hutchinson 12:00pm 6:00pm 4/3/2020 Augusta Community Augusta 12:00pm 6:00pm 4/3/2020 Manhattan Community Manhattan 9:00am 3:00pm 4/4/2020 Hutchinson Community Hutchinson 10:00am 4:00pm

LATEST STORIES: