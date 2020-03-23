Blood donations needed despite coronavirus cancellations

1  of  102
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large contributor to American Red Cross blood donations comes from high school and college campus blood drives.

With schools and universities across Kansas closed, the Red Cross reported a dip in donations.

Friday afternoon at the Red Cross’s downtown Wichita location, dozens of donors came through the doors.

“People still have emergency surgeries. Unfortunately, there are still car accidents or other emergency needs or we have people who are receiving treatments related to cancer. All of those treatments and all of that care for them is dependent on blood donations,” regional donor services executive Michelle Jantz said.

The surgeon general, the CDC, and Kansas governor Laura Kelly have all made a plea for blood donations over the past week.

One of the donors on Friday was Wichita Fire Department Captain Chris Fleming and his family.

“We see the need and we feel blessed in our careers that we’re able to, when somebody calls 911, we’re able to use our skills and go make their situation a little bit better. This is the way to do that when we’re not on duty,” Fleming said.

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in Kansas:

3/23/2020Manhattan CommunityManhattan12:00pm6:00pm
3/23/2020Hesston CommunityHesston11:30am6:00pm
3/23/2020Garden City CommunityGarden City1:00pm7:00pm
3/23/2020Ellis CommunityEllis1:00pm6:00pm
3/23/2020Towanda CommunityTowanda12:00pm6:00pm
3/24/2020Garden City CommunityGarden City8:00am1:00pm
3/24/2020El Dorado CommunityEl Dorado11:15am5:30pm
3/24/2020Manhattan CommunityManhattan7:30am1:00pm
3/25/2020Syracuse CommunitySyracuse11:00am4:00pm
3/25/2020Clay Center Community & High SchoolClay Center8:30am2:30pm
3/25/2020Dodge City CommunityDodge City12:00pm6:00pm
3/25/2020Scandia CommunityScandia11:30am6:30pm
3/26/2020Dodge City CommunityDodge City7:45am1:30pm
3/26/2020Lawrence CommunityLawrence11:00am6:00pm
3/26/2020Elkhart CommunityElkhart12:00pm6:00pm
3/26/2020Weir CommunityWeir12:30pm6:30pm
3/26/2020Pratt CommunityPratt11:30am5:30pm
3/27/2020Great Bend CommunityGreat Bend12:00pm6:00pm
3/27/2020Logan CommunityLogan9:00am3:00pm
3/27/2020Valley Center CommunityValley Center1:00pm6:00pm
3/27/2020Sylvan Grove CommunitySylvan Grove12:00pm6:00pm
3/27/2020Haven CommunityHaven11:00am5:00pm
3/27/2020Burrton CommunityBurrton9:30am3:30pm
3/27/2020Buhler CommunityBuhler12:00pm6:00pm
3/27/2020Little River CommunityLittle River8:15am2:00pm
3/30/2020Pittsburg CommunityPittsburg1:00pm6:30pm
3/30/2020Jetmore CommunityJetmore12:00pm4:00pm
3/30/2020Lindsborg CommunityLindsborg12:00pm6:00pm
3/30/2020Dennis CommunityDennis10:30am6:00pm
3/30/2020Hutchinson CommunityHutchinson12:00pm6:00pm
3/31/2020Cuba CommunityCuba11:30am6:30pm
3/31/2020Hutchinson CommunityHutchinson11:00am6:00pm
3/31/2020Dennis CommunityDennis10:30am6:00pm
3/31/2020Spearville CommunitySpearville2:00pm6:00pm
3/31/2020Pittsburg CommunityPittsburg8:30am2:00pm
4/1/2020Tribune CommunityTribune12:00pm4:00pm
4/1/2020Hutchinson CommunityHutchinson7:00am1:00pm
4/1/2020Salina CommunitySalina10:00am4:00pm
4/2/2020Caney CommunityCaney12:00pm6:00pm
4/2/2020Leoti CommunityLeoti9:00am1:30pm
4/2/2020WaKeeney CommunityWakeeney12:00pm6:00pm
4/3/2020Lucas CommunityLucas9:30am3:30pm
4/3/2020Glasco CommunityGlasco12:00pm6:00pm
4/3/2020Hutchinson CommunityHutchinson12:00pm6:00pm
4/3/2020Augusta CommunityAugusta12:00pm6:00pm
4/3/2020Manhattan CommunityManhattan9:00am3:00pm
4/4/2020Hutchinson CommunityHutchinson10:00am4:00pm

