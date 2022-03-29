DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports multiple crashes due to poor visibility from blowing dust.

A blowing dust advisory has been issued for parts of southwest Kansas through 7 p.m. It includes Dodge City and the counties surrounding it.

Visibility will be reduced significantly as the wind will gust upwards of 60 mph.

The National Weather Service is advising people to avoid travel until later.

The KHP has tips when encountering low visibility from dust storms.:

Avoid driving into or through a dust storm if possible

While driving through dust and smoke make sure to have your headlights on

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds

A driver’s alertness and safe driving ability is still the number one factor to prevent crashes

