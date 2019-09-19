Blue-green algae detected in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has issued a public health advisories for Kansas lakes.

Recommended precautions are to avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water. Swimming, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms. If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

WARNING:

Has been issued for the lakes listed below which means harmful algae is EXPECTED OR PRESENT.

*Elk Horn Lake, Jackson County

*Gathering Pond near Milford

*Hiawatha City Lake, Brown County

*Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

*Lake Jeanette, Leavenworth County

*Lakewood Park Lake, Saline County

*Marion County Lake, Marion County

*Meadowbrook Park Lake, Johnson County

*Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County

*Melvern Swim Pond, Osage County

*Westlake in Gage Park, Shawnee County

*Yates Center Kids’ Fishing Pond, Woodson County

WATCH:

Issued for the following lakes, Harmful algae is POSSIBLE AND MAY BE PRESENT.

*Atchison County Park Lake, Atchison County

*Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

*Camp Hawk Lake, Harvey County

*Carousel Lake (Gage Park), Shawnee County

*Hodgeman County State Fishing Lake, Hodgeman County

*Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

*Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County (unchanged)

*Lebo Kids’ Pond, Coffey County (downgraded from warning 9/19)

*Neosho State Fishing Lake, Neosho (unchanged)

*Rock Garden Pond (Gage Park), Shawnee County (unchanged)

*South Lake, Johnson County (unchanged)

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.

