Blue-green algae: KDHE issues public health advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has issued its list of public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae Thursday.

A watch means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken during a watch status:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE said Kansans should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake, requiring visitors to exercise their best judgment.

