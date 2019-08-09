Blue-green algae warning at Lake Afton Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has placed Lake Afton on the blue-green algae warning list.

Harmful algae is expected or present, and all contact with water, including fishing and boating, should be avoided.

For more information, please visit http://www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/.

Samples are taken each Monday and results are reported the following Thursday. 

You can find weekly status updates by visiting https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/parks/lake-afton-park/.  

