Blue-green algae warning at Lake Afton Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has placed Lake Afton on the blue-green algae warning list.

Harmful algae is expected or present, and all contact with water, including fishing and boating, should be avoided.

For more information, please visit http://www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/.

Samples are taken each Monday and results are reported the following Thursday.

You can find weekly status updates by visiting https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/parks/lake-afton-park/.