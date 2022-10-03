WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Board of Education (BOE) was given a presentation on proposed solutions for the concern of overcrowding at Wichita Southeast High School at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 3.

The presentation reveals that the school is more than 100 students over capacity this semester.

Possible solutions provided include allowing special transfers to Northeast Magnet High School and allowing some students to attend Heights High School.

Another possible solution would be changing district boundaries. That solution would have to be further discussed and voted upon.

“Since the time we opened the new Southeast High School, the growth in that area has increased. We have not done any boundary changes in over a decade now, so we definitely need to deal with this issue as soon as we can,” said BOE President Stan Reeser.

Southeast High School is the second largest high school in USD 259, according to student enrollment.