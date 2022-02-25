TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson resigned Friday over an offensive remark about Native Americans made last week.

The Kansas State School Board met Friday morning to discuss the issue. The meeting opened with board member Jim Porter reading an opening statement concerning the resignation of Watson. Watson submitted a letter of resignation to the board.

“It should’ve not been said. The fact was immediately recognized by the commissioner, who has made multiple apologies. However, these apologies have not been accepted by many who were affected,” said Porter. “The Kansas State Board of Education has the sole responsibility for personnel decisions related to the executive leadership of the Kansas State Department of Education. However, others in position of state leadership have considered it their responsibility to publicly call for the commissioner’s resignation, even though that is not their responsibility. A more appropriate action would have been call the responsible party – in this case the Kansas State Board of Education with their recommendations.”

After he read the statement, the board went into an executive session to discuss the matter for an hour. They returned and voted to reject Watson’s resignation and suspend him without pay for 30 days. Deputy Commissioner Craig Neuenswander was appointed as acting commissioner.

The elected, 10-member board appoints the commissioner, who is the top administrator at the Kansas State Department of Education. Watson became commissioner in 2014 after serving as superintendent of McPherson Public Schools.

Watson was not at the board’s meeting.

On Thursday, the Kansas governor’s office has issued a statement saying Watson should resign his position immediately.

The State Department of Education released a video of Watson’s Zoom presentation to a conference on virtual learning last week in which he joked about telling California cousins visiting Kansas that they needed to worry about “Indians raiding the town.”

KSN’s Capitol Bureau obtained a video of the virtual conference. The comments, which Native American legislators in the state said left them “appalled,” were made when the commissioner was telling a story about tornadoes in the state. Watson had changed the subject after thanking attendees for their work in improving the postsecondary effectiveness rate, which is a measurement towards high school graduation rate and student success.

Below is the full transcript of Watson’s statement that flagged controversy:

“It’s always fascinating, I had some cousins from California, they were petrified of tornadoes,” Watson said. “They’d come visit us, you know, in the summer. They’re like, ‘Are we going to get killed by a tornado?’ I’d say ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’ And they really thought that.”

Chairman Joseph Rupnick of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation also sent out a response Thursday to Watson’s remarks, which he labeled as “dangerous and inflammatory.”

“As an education leader in the state of Kansas, Commissioner Watson is responsible for guiding our future generation forward, but that cannot happen when he’s ignorant to the diverse history of our youth,” Rupnick said. “Many Native American communities are still recovering from the injustices that occurred on our land two centuries ago and haunt us today. Commissioner Watson revealed himself as someone who is not suited for a leadership role and because of that he should resign immediately.”