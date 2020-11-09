Bob Dole takes role with Honor Flight Network program

FILE – In this May 27, 2019 file photo, former Sen. Bob Dole, right, and his wife Elizabeth Dole acknowledge well-wishers during a Memorial Day ceremony, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Honor Flight Network has chosen former Kansas Senator Bob Dole as the first member and inaugural chair of its Ambassadors Program.

The newly formed program will made up of leaders, high-profile personalities and patriotic celebrities who will raise awareness and support the Honor Flight Network’s mission of sending veterans to see the national memorials in Washington, D.C.

“Senator Dole has long been Honor Flight’s biggest champion because he knows first-hand the life-changing experience of seeing our nation’s military memorials up-close in the company of fellow veterans,” Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight Network, said in a news release. “We are honored and grateful that the Senator is now going even further in his support, particularly when our mission has never been more urgent.”

Honor Flight Network helps more than 20,000 veterans a year visit Washington, D.C., all at no cost to the veterans.

This year’s flights were postponed due to the coronavirus, and the waiting list continues to grow.

Dole says it is a privilege to chair the Honor Flight Ambassadors Program.

“Since 2006, visiting with Honor Flight veterans at the World War II Memorial has been a real highlight for me,” Dole said in a news release. “The entire experience greeting and thanking these American heroes is a heartwarming one. I encourage anyone who isn’t familiar with Honor Flight to learn more about this incredible organization.”

Dole, who is also a veteran, represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate for 27 years.

The Honor Flight Network hopes to resume trips to Washington, D.C. in the spring of 2021.

Veterans who want to arrange an Honor Flight trip should visit their nearest hub.

LATEST STORIES: