Watch: Bob Dole’s funeral, plus tribute to him at WWII Memorial

We will stream the departure from Joint Base Andrews to Kansas when it happens.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as top leaders from both parties saluted the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing civility.

With a bipartisanship all-too-rare these days, politicians in office and out came together to pay homage to Dole’s hard-scrabble rise from wounded war veteran to Senate stalwart to presidential candidate. No matter that he lost his bid for that office — repeatedly.

“He could be partisan, and that was fine,” said President Joe Biden. “Americans have been partisan since Jefferson and Hamilton squared off in George Washington’s Cabinet. But like them, Bob Dole was a patriot.”

Joining Biden at the funeral service were members of Congress, Cabinet officials and Republican former Vice Presidents Mike Pence, Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle. Bill Clinton, who beat Dole to win reelection as president in 1996 and was recently hospitalized for an infection unrelated to COVID-19, was also on-hand.

Dole died in his sleep Sunday morning at the age of 98. Politicians and dignitaries have paid tribute since then, remembering the former presidential candidate as a hero for his service during World War II, as a leader who was willing to work across the aisle in Congress, as a Kansan who stayed true to his roots, and as a man who was skilled at using diplomacy and humor in the face of adversity.

“There’s something that connects that past and present, wartime and peace, then and now,” said Biden, who touched Dole’s casket before addressing the service and mentioned their 50 years of friendship. “The courage, the grit, the goodness and the grace of 2nd Lt. Bob Dole, who became Congressman Dole, Senator Dole, statesman, husband, father, friend, colleague and — a word that’s often overused but not here — a genuine hero.”

Dole was severely wounded during World War II, served nearly 36 years in Congress and was GOP Senate leader for more than a decade. In February, he announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Besides his sharp, often sarcastic tongue, among Dole’s best-known attributes were his pragmatism and self-deprecating wit — representing the sense of compromise of a bygone era.

While calling him a “giant of our time and of all time,” Biden said Dole was worried at the end of his life about American democracy being threatened by today’s bitter political battles and had noted that infighting from both parties “grows more unacceptable day by day.”

Still, Democrats and Republicans coming together to praise Dole’s ability to put country and public service over ideology was the overriding theme.

Former Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts said Dole used humor as a political tool, delivering deadpan punchlines which helped let “the air out of the partisan balloons.” Dole’s daughter, Robin, read a letter her father wrote to his staff in which he said “I believe in the future of the United States of America.”

Dole’s casket later traveled to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public tribute featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and actor Tom Hanks. Roberts noted during the cathedral service that, “Without Bob Dole, there would not be a World War II memorial.”

“Bob Dole understood that it was just not enough recognition that this Greatest Generation deserved. It was reflection and renewal, and it was for the Greatest Generation to inspire the next generation,” Roberts said of Dole working for years to help to ensure the legislation creating the monument came to fruition.

He also recalled Dole often spending Saturday mornings at the memorial, greeting veterans visiting as part of trips he helped organize. Dole was a longtime advocate for the Honor Flight Network, which arranges for veterans to travel to Washington to see memorials dedicated to their service.

Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle said Dole once told him he thought about being buried at the World War II memorial. Daschle also said Dole’s sense of duty extended beyond veterans to ordinary people, including when he called a Florida dentist who lost his right arm and left the presidential campaign trail to attend the 1996 graduation party of a girl paralyzed in a car accident.

Also, at the Memorial, Senator Elizabeth Dole placed a wreath in honor of her late husband, and the U.S. Army Band performed patriotic melodies.

Following the ceremony, Dole and his family will be taken to Joint Base Andrews for his final trip to Kansas.

From there, Dole will be flown to Salina Regional Airport in the late afternoon. A Kansas delegation led by Governor Laura Kelly will be on hand to welcome him home.

On Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. A service will be held at 11 a.m., with tribute remarks from Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall. The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service to pay their respects. At 1 p.m., Dole’s casket will depart for Topeka.

At 4 p.m., Gov. Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the Senator’s casket to its position of repose on the second level. A public ceremony will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and include remarks by Governor Kelly, Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, Nancy Kassebaum Baker, and former Congressman James Slattery.

After the service, Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C. Details of his internment at Arlington National Ceremony are pending.