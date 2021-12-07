Bob Dole’s funeral Friday at Washington National Cathedral

FILE – Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., attends the unveiling of his portrait at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, July 25, 2006. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral will be Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral.

His casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.

Dole died Sunday in his sleep at the age of 98.

Dole, representing Kansas, served four terms in the House and more than four terms in the Senate. He won the Republican nomination in 1996 but was defeated when President Bill Clinton won a second term. He was also the 1976 GOP vice presidential candidate on the losing ticket with President Gerald Ford.

Dole received two Purple Hearts for his valor in World War II. Throughout his political career, he carried the mark of war. Charging a German position in northern Italy in 1945, Dole was hit by a shell fragment that crushed two vertebrae and paralyzed his arms and legs. The young Army platoon leader spent three years recovering in a hospital and never regained use of his right hand.

The Dole family requests that cards be mailed to:

The Dole Family

700 New Hampshire Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20037

In lieu of flowers, the Dole family requests that contributions/donations be made to the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics.