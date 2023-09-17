HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A body was found at Harvey County East Park Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to East Park after the body of a man was found by passersby on park property west of North East Lake Road, near Northeast 12th Street.

The HCSO said the man’s body was found on the ground near a dried-out portion of the lake bed.

The man’s body or his cause of death has not been identified at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

The HCSO is asking drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.