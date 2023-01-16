WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating after a body was discovered at a north Wichita park on Monday.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th Street and North Hillside. A passerby discovered the body and contacted 911.

The man appears to be in his 20s, according to police. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His body has been transported to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensics Science Center for an autopsy. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.