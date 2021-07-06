Body found at Smoky Hill River bridge south of Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a body was found just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office, EMS and Abilene Fire Department responded to a report of an unknown situation at the Smoky Hill River bridge on K-15, just south of Abilene.

They found the body of a male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says it will not release the person’s name until it has notified the relatives.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time,” Sheriff Jerry Davis said in a news release.