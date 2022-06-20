WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body has been found in a car after a grass fire in Sedgwick County Monday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a report of a grass fire near the intersection of W 55th St S and S West St around 8 p.m.

As officials were working the grass fire, a car that was on fire was found. A body was then discovered inside the car.

Another person was injured.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene.

KSN has a crew headed to the area. We will provide more information as it becomes available.