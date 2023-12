WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found a body in the 400 block of South Topeka Friday morning.

The address is near Topeka and Waterman.

A WPD spokesperson said that, so far, it does not appear that foul play was involved in the death. But he said it is an ongoing investigation, and the information could change.

The body has been taken to the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.