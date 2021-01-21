Body found in rail grain car near Dodge City

Local

by: KSN News,

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and local officials in southwestern Kansas are investigating after a body was found inside a rail grain car near Dodge City.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a man was found in the grain car Wednesday morning in the unincorporated community of Wright, just northeast of Dodge City.

The KBI and Ford County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify the man.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation does not show any foul play in the case.

