Body found in rural Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found near the intersection of Halstead Road and McReynolds Road in rural Saline County Tuesday, Sept. 21 around 10:50 a.m.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the body was of a male in his 40s.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team has been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you witnessed any suspicious activity in this area or if you think you may have information in reference to this incident to please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

KSN will release more information as it becomes available.