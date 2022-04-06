WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of Broadway and 47th Street South.

Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a dead man lying on the ground east of the railroad track. The man is approximately 60-70 years old, according to the WPD.

The man’s cause of death is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.