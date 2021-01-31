Body found in the front yard of Salina home

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body discovered in Salina Sunday morning. Salina Police Department say they are trying to piece together information and gather details in the investigation.

Police tell KSN News they found the body around 9:30 am in a central area of Salina. The body was located in the front yard of a home.

Police have not released more information at this time. KSN will continue to update this developing story as needed.

