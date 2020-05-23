Body pulled from river in Cowley County, authorities say

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a body has been pulled from a river in southern Kansas.

The body was recovered Saturday from the Walnut River in Cowley County.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet says a fisherman reported the body to the Cowley County 911 dispatchers. A detective from the Butler County Sheriff’s office was called out to the scene to assist Cowley County emergency crews. Herzet says the man’s body was badly decomposed and can’t be identified at this time.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting for an autopsy to help identify the individual.

