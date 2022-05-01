WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning.

The body was found in the 7900 block of W Cottontail, near the intersection of W Central Ave and N Tyler Rd, just after 2:10 a.m.

According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying in the middle of the street and called 911.

Upon arrival, the WPD say they found the man dead.

“It’s a white male, probably mid-30s or early-40s,” said Nagy. The man did not have any identification on him.

Investigators are conducting an investigation into who the man is and what happened.

Wichita police say there is no danger to the public.

