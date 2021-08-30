Body found inside burning home east of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Sedgwick County Fire Department are investigating a death inside a home just east of Wichita.

Neighbors called 911 to report a fire at a home on East Via Roma, which is just south of Crestview Country Club.

As the fire crews search the home and put out the fire, they found the body of a male in the house. They did not say the age of the victim and they do not know the cause of death yet.

“We’re trying to figure out exactly what happened and the sequence of events,” Fire Marshal Dan Wegner, Sedgwick County Fire Department, said. “Right now, we’re just kind of slowing things down and trying to see exactly what we have.”

Wegner said there is a lot of fire damage in the house.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.