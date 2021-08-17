Body found near 37th North and Hoover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office is investigating the discovery of a dead body in northwest Wichita.
Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN News that they received a call of the discovery about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 37th Street North and Hoover Road.
Dispatch tells us that the body was found by a ranger with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will have further details on KSN News and KSN.com as they become available.