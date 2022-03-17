HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department is investigating a death behind an elementary school.

On Wednesday around 7:55 p.m., the department said officers responded to a walking trail behind Plum Creek Elementary School, 901 E. 43rd, for the report of an injured person.

Officers say the person was dead. However, the department said it does not suspect foul play in the case.

The identity of the person has not been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no other information is being released at the time.