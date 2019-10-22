Body found on west Wichita street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his 30s is dead after being found in west Wichita.
It happened around 9 p.m. Monday night. The body was found in the southbound lane of Maize Road, just north of Central.
Police tell KSN News the victim was not hit by a vehicle, and they do not believe a criminal act occurred. They did not elaborate.
LATEST STORIES:
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Milder temps before next cold front
- Douglas Design District gauging Business Improvement District (BID) interest Tuesday
- ‘They might hit us with a car on accident’: Goddard student on bus safety
- Mom accused of killing daughter who fulfilled ‘bucket list’
- Hutch football player recovering one week after being hospitalized from hit