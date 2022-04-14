WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters discovered a body outside The Lord’s Diner in downtown Wichita Thursday morning.

The firefighters went to the 500 block of North Broadway for the report of a fire around 7:30 a.m. That is when they found the body.

The Wichita Police Department is on the scene investigating the death. They are not saying if it appears to be medical or something else.

The Lord’s Diner attracts many homeless individuals as it serves food to those in need of a meal in the downtown area.

