WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce.

Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man was found dead. His identity has not yet been released.

An investigation revealed that the man was possibly run over by a car.

The investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

The WPD asks that if you have any information on the case, to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.