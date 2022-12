HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unexplained death.

It happened around 4:15 Monday afternoon when law enforcement received a report about a possible body being found on the western edge of Hutchinson. Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed the person found was deceased.

The sheriff’s office says they will have more information to share as soon as they are able to positively identify the body. No other details have been released.