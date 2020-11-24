Body of deceased Kansas Paramedic returns to Wichita

Fire departments all over Sedgwick county posted up along the route to honor paramedic Scott Davidson.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Davidson came home for the last time on Monday. The body of paramedic Scott Davidson traveled from Kansas City to Wichita honored by fellow first responders along the way.

He passed away Sunday from complications from COVID-19 Davidson worked in Kansas City, but was raised in Wichita. It’s been a difficult year for the Kansas City Fire Department, Davidson is one of 3 in the department who died from Coronavirus. As for Davidson, his final ride home was a somber one.

Lt. Frank Shaw with the Andover Fire Department was one of many to show support.

“Young, old, sick, not sick, it makes no sense at this point so we just push through everyday, do our jobs and just try to keep everybody as protected as we can,” said Shaw.

The Wichita Fire Department met Davidson when he reached his destination, Resthaven mortuary. A service is scheduled for a later date.