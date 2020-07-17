Body of elderly man found near Augusta

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday they are investigating a case involving a body that was found near Augusta.

Butler County Sheriff, Kelly Herzet said the body was found west of Augusta on SW Thunder Road.

Sheriff Herzet confirmed the body found was that of an unidentified elderly man, and appeared to have been there for several days.

Sheriff Herzet said there was bicyclist equipment found with the body.

Anyone with information on this case or missing person is asked to call (316) 322-4254.