Body of elderly man found near Augusta

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Body of elderly man found in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday they are investigating a case involving a body that was found near Augusta. 

Butler County Sheriff, Kelly Herzet said the body was found west of Augusta on SW Thunder Road.

Sheriff Herzet confirmed the body found was that of an unidentified elderly man, and appeared to have been there for several days.

Sheriff Herzet said there was bicyclist equipment found with the body.

Anyone with information on this case or missing person is asked to call (316) 322-4254.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories