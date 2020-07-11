Udate: Father of 3-year-old KC girl booked into jail after police find body

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — The father of a missing Kansas City, Kansas, girl was booked into jail after police recovered what they believe to be her body Friday evening.

Wyandotte County Detention Center records show 29-year-old Howard Jansen III was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse, pending formal charges.

Kansas City Police say Jansen reported his 3-year-old daughter, Olivia Jansen, missing on Friday morning, triggering a statewide AMBER Alert.

KCK Police said her body was found not far from 34th and Steele Road after getting a tip of a body off a trail. The area is just on the other side of Interstate 635 from where police searched most of the day.

Officers are still processing the scene, and they have not formally identified the body, but police are fairly certain it is the young girl.

Olivia’s father walked into the KCK Police Department on Friday morning and reported her missing.

Police said the last time Olivia’s father said he saw her was 11 p.m. Thursday when he went to sleep at his home on Gibbs Road.

When he woke up at 5:30 a.m. Friday, she was gone. The door to the house was open. He reported her missing three hours later.

Throughout the day, investigators searched around two homes less than a mile apart — one near 44th and Gibbs Road and another near 48th and Ottawa streets. The area is just off of Interstate 635, slightly north of Shawnee Drive.

KCKPD spokesman Tom Tomasic said they have had “several stories throughout the day” and “none of them made sense.”

Tomasic was adamant that they will hold the person responsible for this accountable. Hear more from Tomasic in the video player above.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled.