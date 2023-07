Witnesses saw man go overboard on the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Okla. (KSNF) – Officers with the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department found the body of a man they say fell off his boat Saturday evening.

According to witnesses, Daniel Siebert, 47, of Wichita, was operating a boat in the Duck Creek arm of Grand Lake when he fell into the water Saturday night.

Grand River Dam Authority Police recovered Siebert’s body around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.