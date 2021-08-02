Body of missing Wichita man found at Cheney, name released

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cheney State Lake

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The body of a man missing at Cheney State Lake since Saturday was found Monday morning. He has been identified as Ty Freel, 48, of Wichita.

Several agencies have been involved in the search for him after getting the report of a swimmer or someone skiing who disappeared into the water.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman discovered the body shortly before 8 a.m. Monday and notified the Cheney State Park office.

Several Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks boats responded to the area and recovered the body.

The sheriff thanked all the agencies involved in the search.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories