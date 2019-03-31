Body of missing man found near railroad tracks in Hutchinson

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUTCHINSON, kAN. (KSNW) - The body of Charles McCanles was found by railroad tracks in Hutchinson, Saturday morning.

He was located deceased just north of the intersection at 17th and Halstead, near a grain elevator.

The 42-year-old was reported missing in front of the hospital at 1701 East 23rd on March 26th.

The Hutchinson Police Department says it can't release the cause of the death.

But authorities don't believe there was any foul play.

This is still being investigated.