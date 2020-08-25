Man’s body pulled from Arkansas River in south Wichita Monday

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man’s body was pulled from the river Monday. It happened around 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln and McLean.

Police said they received a call of the body in the river.

Both police and fire responded, and the man was pulled from the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name isn’t being released. An autopsy is pending from the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center

Police said foul play isn’t suspected.

