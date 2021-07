MAIMI COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said a body was recovered from Hillsdale lake.

On Thursday around 8:15 a.m., multiple emergency personnel were dispatched to Hillsdale Lake for a water rescue. It was reported a person had fallen into the water by the dock and did not resurface.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. emergency crews were able to recover the body.